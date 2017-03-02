Dr. Temple Grandin Gives Keynote Lecture At Annual Canadian Veterinary Student Symposium

On January 21, 2017, Dr. Temple Grandin addressed 200 Canadian veterinary students with her keynote lecture, “Animal Behaviour; Understanding How Animals Talk and Feel,” at the annual Students of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (SCVMA) Symposium, hosted this year by the University of Calgary — Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (UCVM). Dr. Temple Grandin, animal science professor at Colorado State University, has designed livestock handling facilities worldwide. Almost half of North American cattle are handled in meat plants with Dr. Grandin’s centre track restrainer system. Her cattle-curved chute and race systems are used internationally; both significantly improve animal welfare.

“I think using animals for food is an ethical thing to do, but we have to do it right,” says Dr. Grandin. “We have to give those animals a decent life and we have to give them a painless death. We owe the animal respect.” Dr. Grandin has been featured on countless television shows and in many prominent magazines and newspapers; including TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people issue in 2010. Dr. Grandin’s interviews have been broadcast on National Public Radio and she has a TED Talks Lecture titled “The World Needs ALL Kinds of Minds.” Dr. Grandin has written over 400 articles on animal handling, welfare and facility design, and authored seven books including “Animals in Translation” and “Animals Make Us Human,” which made The New York Times best sellers list. HBO also made an Emmy and Golden Globe winning biopic showing her teenage life and career start, titled “Temple Grandin,” starring Claire Danes. The exclusive, annual SCVMA Symposium is organized by veterinary students for students enrolled in one of Canada’s five veterinary colleges and is a valuable opportunity for students to view Canada’s diverse veterinary profession while learning and networking with future Canadian colleague