Hair To Stay

Grooming Tips For The New Furry Addition To Your Family

When you first bring home your puppy or kitten, there are a lot of things to think about! Your pet needs to be litter or house trained, you need to determine which food is best for them and you also need to think about grooming.

Regular grooming is an important part of animal care, not just for looks but also for the various mental and physical benefits it provides your pet. Developing the habits of nail clipping, teeth brushing and general grooming from a young age will help your pet get comfortable with the process. In turn, that will make the experience more enjoyable for both of you!

WHY GROOMING IS IMPORTANT

In the wild, canine and feline species use grooming as a social tool and a way to positively interact with their pack or pride. Canines often chew on natural objects, which helps with oral care, while felines will use trees or other hard objects to sharpen their nails.

Away from the wild, solitary pets in homes rely on their owners to fill that social and physical void through grooming. Regular grooming will also help you find any lumps or injuries on your pet that may need veterinary attention.

TIPS FOR EFFECTIVE GROOMING

Don’t procrastinate: Be proactive and schedule time to groom your cat or dog before your house is covered in hair.

Keep is short: This will ensure it’s an enjoyable experience for both you and your pet.

Find the right tools: There are many brushes to choose from out there. Try a few brushes or ask for advice from other pet owners to help find one your pet enjoys!

Scratching posts: Always make sure your cat has access to a scratching post so they are free to sharpen their claws. This will also help to keep them from damaging your furniture.

Nail clipping — Keep it regular: Your dog’s nails also need regular clipping. If you feel uncomfortable clipping your dog’s nails, ask your veterinarian for help during your pet’s check-ups.

Dental care: Many veterinarians suggest dental hygiene as part of your pet’s grooming routine. Talk to your vet about products and techniques to use before attempting this at home.

If you have any questions about grooming frequency or methods, don’t hesitate to ask your veterinarian. Build these habits from a young age and your pet will be healthier and happier for it!