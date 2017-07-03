Putting pets first has taken on a new meaning at Petcurean. The Canadian pet food company, which is renowned for being pet-focused in everything it does, has recently been recognized with the Leadership Award for Stewardship by Food in Canada magazine. The award highlights Petcurean’s new product line GATHER and how it is sustainably developed.

Food in Canada Editor Carolyn Cooper says, “It’s so gratifying to highlight companies like Petcurean that are making a difference in the lives of Canadians and their pets.”

GATHER is a new category of pet food crafted from certified, organic, non-GMO and sustainably produced ingredients. GATHER has no rendered ingredients, no antibiotics or added growth hormones, and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. It’s also free of wheat, corn and soy.

“Our idea behind GATHER was to create a new kind of pet food with nothing added that’s not needed,” says Petcurean General Manager Walter Cosman. “We wanted to trace each ingredient back to its source and so we visited every producer, kicked the dirt in their fields, inspected their farms and stood on their boats to make sure they were the perfect fit.”

GATHER includes three recipes for dogs and one recipe for cats: Free Acres (dogs and cats), a recipe with certified organic free-run chicken; Endless Valley (dogs), a certified vegan recipe with organic peas; and Wild Ocean (dogs), a recipe with MSC-certified line-caught cod.

Cosman adds, “Catching cod by longline is one of the most environmentally-friendly methods of fishing. It allows for fish to be handled carefully, and the minimal by-catch fish are released live. Alaskan Leader Seafoods has extraordinary sustainability practices, which were critical in our decision to partner with them to develop Wild Ocean.”

Stewardship ranks high on the list of priorities for Petcurean. To make sure they deliver on the company’s commitment to food transparency from farm to bowl, all GATHER ingredients suppliers must follow humane animal welfare practices, protect water supplies, protect producer livelihoods, ensure the preservation of natural resources, and be working to preserve biodiversity.

Walter Cosman says, “Our pet owners are passionate about the footprint (or paw prints) they make on the environment and want the same sustainable, transparent, and organic choices for their pets as they have for their own foods. Our team is truly passionate about being industry leaders in discovering what’s best for our pets.”

