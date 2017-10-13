From October 1 to 7, 2017, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association’s (CVMA) Animal Health Week emphasizes the importance of Animal Welfare. The 2017 theme highlights the five basic freedoms animals require to survive and thrive. These Five Freedoms include: adequate shelter, proper nutrition, appropriate veterinary care, proper socialization and the ability to exhibit normal behaviours. Animal Welfare: Safeguarding the Five Animal Freedoms reminds everyone of the fundamental elements that are required for animals to have a healthy and happy life. Generous support of the 2017 Animal Health Week campaign is provided by Principal Plus Sponsor, Boehringer Ingelheim, Principal Sponsor, Petsecure and Program Sponsors, Elanco and iFinance Canada (Petcard). Follow CVMA on Twitter (in English @CanVetMedAssoc and in French @Assoccanmedvet) and Facebook (facebook.com/CanadianVeterinaryMedicalAssociation).