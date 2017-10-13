SUPPORT THE CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY IN STYLE

Until March 31, 2018, PetSmart will donate $2.00 from two of its Pet Expressions services to the Canadian Cancer Society. The services are available in-store (while supplies last) and include Top Dog Yellow Daffodil and Pink Ribbon Pet Expressions services, where pet parents can show their support for the cause with a pet-friendly, non-toxic and washable stencil in support of Canada’s leading cancer charity.

Funds raised through these philanthropic services will support research into all types of cancer, information and support programs for patients and their families, and other important work so that fewer people are affected by cancer.

“We are proud to partner with such a leading organization like the Canadian Cancer Society to show our support of causes important to Canadians,” said John DeFranco, president, PetSmart Canada. “By creating these grooming services that give back in stores across the country, we’re working together with our generous pet parent customers to donate at least $75,000 to this cause that affects so many Canadians.” — All services are subject to availability and may not be available at all stores. Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply. Available to dogs 12 weeks and older. Check with your local PetSmart for details and availability: www.petsmart.ca